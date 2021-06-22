Talking Royals, Mondesi, starting pitching and more on SportsBeat Live today. Join us

Adalberto Mondesi is on the injured list for an oblique strain. If that sounds familiar, it should.

An oblique injury in KC’s final exhibition kept Mondesi out for 45 games to begin the season. That was an injury to his right oblique, however; he injured his left oblique Sunday against the Red Sox.

But not before hitting a pair of doubles. In his 10 games played this season, Mondesi is hitting ..361. Dating back to last year, he has 17 extra-base hits in his last 16 games. Only George Brett had a similar stretch for the Royals.

Staying healthy is a problem for Mondesi — and the Royals. We discuss this issue and other topics today on SportsBeat Live with columnist Sam Mellinger and beat writer Lynn Worthy.

Join us in in the conversation with your questions and comments. We’ll get rolling at about 10 a.m.