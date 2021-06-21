Kansas City Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi injures other oblique and is back on the IL

Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi throws outTampa Bay Rays’ Yandy Diaz at first during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara) AP

Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi returned to the injured list Monday because of a muscle strain after he left Sunday’s game in the sixth inning.

Mondesi hurt his left oblique, Royals general manager Dayton Moore said. Mondesi opened the season on the injured list and missed 45 games because of a right oblique injury. He’s also missed time this year because of a hamstring strain.

Ryan O’Hearn was called up from Triple-A Omaha to take Mondesi’s place on the roster.

Mondesi went 2 for 4 with two doubles and two runs scored in Sunday’s game, a 7-3 Royals win over the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals start a 10-game road trip Tuesday against the Yankees in New York.

“He felt a little something,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said after the game.

In 10 games this season, Mondesi has slashed .361/.378/.833 with four home runs, nine RBIs, five doubles and six runs scored. He recently returned from the injured list June 15 following a left hamstring strain.

On Friday, Mondesi hit the fourth-longest home run by a Royals player since Statcast data began tracking home run distance in 2015. His 464-foot blast marked his third consecutive game with a home run.

