Keys to series, game times as struggling Kansas City Royals host the Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox’s Nick Pivetta pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) AP

The Kansas City Royals will play the Boston Red Sox for the first time this season. They’ll start a three-game weekend series on Friday night at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals (30-37) will hope to snap a six-game losing slide and a recent funk that has included 11 losses in their last 12 games.

The Red Sox (42-27) enter the series riding a three-game win streak thanks to a 10-8 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

The Royals had not announced a starting pitcher for Friday night’s game as of Thursday night. Rookie right-hander Jackson Kowar’s turn in the rotation would be up on Friday, however, manager Mike Matheny said Kowar could make his next appearance out of the bullpen.

Series rundown

SCHEDULE: Friday, 7:10 p.m. CT; Saturday, 3:10 p.m. CT; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. CT

PLACE: Kauffman Stadium

PITCHING PROBABLES: Friday, Boston RHP Nick Pivetta (6-2, 4.28) vs. TBA; Saturday, Boston LHP Martín Pérez (4-4, 4.52) vs. KC LHP Kris Bubic (1-2, 4.01); Sunday, Boston RHP Nathan Eovaldi (7-3, 3.76) vs. KC RHP Brad Keller (6-6, 6.14).

TV: All three games will be broadcast by Bally Sports Kansas City. Saturday’s game will also air on MLB Network outside of the Kansas City television market.

RADIO: All three games will air on KCSP Radio (610 AM).

NOTABLE: This series will mark the first time the teams play since the offseason three-team trade that sent outfielder Andrew Benintendi to the Royals and outfielder Franchy Cordero as well as four minor-league players (two from the Royals, two from the New York Mets) to the Red Sox. Benintendi is on the injured list with a fractured rib. The Red Sox optioned Cordero to the minors after he slashed .179/.228/.274 in 34 games to start the season.

Keys to the series

The Royals haven’t been able to capitalize on scoring opportunities with any consistency of late. They hit 2 for 7 with runners in scoring position in Wednesday’s loss to the Detroit Tigers, but they’re 5 for their last 50 with runners in scoring position.

Shortstop Adalberto Mondesi’s return to the lineup gives the Royals a needed productive bat. In his eight games this season, Mondesi has batted .345 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBIs.

Red Sox starting pitching has taken a step back after a very strong start. In their last 17 games, Red Sox starters have the sixth-worst ERA in MLB (6.32) and a .317 opponent’s batting average.

The series could hinge on the Royals ability or inability to generate runs against Red Sox starters.

Royals pitchers must contain the duo of shortstop Xander Bogaerts (.325 batting average, 13 home runs, .958 OPS) and third baseman Rafael Devers (16 homers, 55 RBIs, .916 OPS).