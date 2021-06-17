Former Royals player shoots down accusation Kansas City cheated in 2015 title season

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Johnny Cueto held the World Series trophy while the Royals celebrated in the clubhouse after winning the World Series on Sunday, November 1, 2015 at Citi Field in New York. KC Star file photo

Ryan M. Spaeder caused quite a stir among Royals fans on Wednesday.

Spaeder, who co-authored the book, “Incredible Baseball Stats: The Coolest Stats and Facts In Baseball History,” shared a message on Twitter that insinuated the Royals cheated during their 2015 World Series championship season.

According to a biographer for that book, Spaeder is “one of the leading baseball researchers in alternative media.”

Spaeder wrote on Twitter: “The Royals were the first team with a full analytics and video department close by their dugout, doing so in 2015, their World Series Championship year. How they used it, I do not know.”

He later added: “I want to note that one player who played for the Royals in 2016, just texted me saying that “every team had the same video room by then.”

I want to note that one player who played for the Royals ins 2016, just texted me saying that "every team had the same video room by then." https://t.co/Zyyd60VcoS — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) June 16, 2021

When asked by The Star if he was saying the Royals gained an unfair advantage, Spaeder wrote in a Twitter message: “I think not doing so would be a failure”.

Seems pretty vague, right?

Spaeder also suggested other teams and players had cheated. His note about the Royals generated a lot of comments. Kansas City fans were not buying it.

Catcher Erik Kratz, who played for the Royals in 2014 and part of the 2015 season, shot down that claim:

False — Erik Kratz (@ErikKratz31) June 16, 2021

Royals fans also were skeptical and/or confused by the lack of clarity in Spaeder’s comments.

One Reddit user wrote: “It sounds like this guy just wants attention.”

Another wrote: “Possibly the worst ‘bombshell’ thread I’ve seen by a sports journalist, ever. Not just the Royals stuff either, for example the fact that he presents Aaron Judge’s home/away splits as some kind of smoking gun should be humiliating for someone who claims to know about baseball. And this is coming from someone who hates the Yankees and would cackle with glee if there were any actual evidence of them cheating.”

So the @Royals were using it to steal bases and steal the World Series? They only hit 2 homers in the World Series. #RoyalsWorldSeriesScandal — YADI (@bkydtrashdawg) June 16, 2021

The Royals won a World Series batting Alcides Escobar leadoff. So that pretty much puts to bed any concerns there. https://t.co/e3ZBm8T31S — Jared Speckman (@Speck60) June 16, 2021

Another Reddit user wrote: “Apparently this guy has never heard of moneyball. The royals as the first team with analytics? Wtf? Our whole issue was Ned and GMDM trying to heart of the cards our way to victory.”

This was also from Reddit: “So some unknown economist is accusing the Royals of cheating because they utilized technology in game prep first? He doesnt know how, but hes sure its cheating somehow. yeah, dont care”

These are the Royals team stats from the regular season and postseason for 2014 and 2015. The stats are nearly identical from year to year. So, if they started cheating in 2015.. they weren't doing it right. pic.twitter.com/sB1PwQmr1G — Branden Callahan (@tigers_cali) June 16, 2021

Ahh yes the offensive juggernaut known as the 2015 Royals . The Royals won the WS with defense and their bullpen. It seems irresponsible to even mention this considering in your own words you have no idea how they used it. — Nick Adams (@_nickadams_) June 16, 2021

What is this supposed to mean? https://t.co/rQOUEMPpiT — Kate (@KittyCat1964) June 17, 2021