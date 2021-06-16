Kansas City Royals lose sixth in a row as Brady Singer only lasts three innings

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) AP

The encouraging signs for the Kansas City Royals came in the form of Adalberto Mondesi’s return and Salvador Perez’s continued assault on American League pitching. However, the reasons for concern seemingly continue to fester as their losing streak stretched to six games Wednesday afternoon.

Another one of the Royals’ young pitchers hit a speed bump as Brady Singer had to leave the game after just three innings, while the team’s woes with runners in scoring position still plagued them and the bullpen allowed five runs in a 6-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers in front of an announced 11,327 at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals fell to 30-37 after getting swept in the three-game series.

Mondesi homered in his first at-bat since coming off the injured list, and Salvador Perez blasted his seventh home run since the calendar flipped to June and tied Hal McRae for fifth place on the franchise’s career home run list with 169.

Singer threw 51 pitches and gave up four hits and one run in three innings before coming out of the game because of right posterior shoulder tightness.

Relief pitcher Greg Holland gave up three runs, while Jake Brentz and Josh Staumont also gave up a run apiece.

The Royals hit 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position the first eight innings but scored twice in the ninth to pull within a run. Whit Merrifield delivered a RBI double and a Carlos Santana hit an RBI single, but Perez struck out with a runner on to end the game.

This story will be updated.