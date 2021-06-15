Kansas City Royals reinstated shortstop Adalberto Mondesi from the IL Tuesday evening

Kansas City Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi throws a ground ball hit by Minnesota Twins’ Rob Refsnyder to first baseman Carlos Santana for an out during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Minneapolis. Kansas City won 6-3. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) AP

The Kansas City Royals got their starting shortstop back on the active roster Tuesday night.

Shortly before their game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, the Royals announced Adalberto Mondesi had been reinstated from the injured list. Right-handed pitcher Ronald Bolaños went on the 10-day IL with a right flexor strain.

The Royals did not make any alterations to their starting lineup for the game. The starting lineup did not include Mondesi. Nicky Lopez started at shortstop.

Mondesi, 25, hadn’t played since May 31 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He strained his hamstring while charging in and making a great defensive play from his shortstop position in that game. But he didn’t go on the IL until June 6 (retroactive to June 4).

Mondesi has played in just seven games this season. He started the regular season on the IL because of an oblique strain that forced him to miss the Royals’ first 45 games.

He went 9 for 25 (.360) at the plate with four multi-hit games and five extra-base hits when he returned from the oblique injury. He’d homered in two of his last three games before the hamstring injury.

Mondesi traveled with the team on its most recent road trip to California for series against the Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics, and he worked out with the team during pre-game drills and took batting practice on the field.

He also took batting practice and did pre-game drills on the field at Kauffman Stadium on Monday and Tuesday.