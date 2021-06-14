Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals fall behind early to Tigers and never recover as skid continues

Detroit Tigers’ Niko Goodrum, right, is forced out at second base by Kansas City Royals’ Hanser Alberto for the first half of a double play during the first inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
The hits keep on coming, and these days they’re piling up against the Kansas City Royals.

After the Royals placed Andrew Benintendi — one of their top offensive contributors — on the injured list because of a broken rib, starting pitcher and presumptive ace Brad Keller scuffled through five innings Monday night in a 10-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers in front of an announced 11,910 at Kauffman Stadium.

The loss marked the fourth in a row and ninth in the last 10 games for the Royals (30-35), who opened a six game home stand.

Keller (6-6) gave up eight hits, including one home run, and one walk in five innings. Six of his seven runs allowed were earned. He struck out five, but his rocky start forced the Royals to play from behind for the entire game.

Whit Merrifield and Jorge Soler each went 3 for 4 with a double and a walk, while Kelvin Gutierrez (2 for 4) and Hanser Alberto (1 for 4) also hit doubles. Salvador Perez, Alberto and Soler each drove in runs.

This story will be updated.

