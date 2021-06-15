Join us on SportsBeat Live, soon: Now Benintendi is hurt. Another issue for the Royals

The Royals have spent most of the season without shortstop Adalberto Mondesi and the last month without starting pitcher Danny Duffy. They’re living through prolonged slumps from Jorge Soler and Hunter Dozier. Some of their top pitching prospects aren’t ready for the majors.

And now Andrew Benintendi is on the injured list. It’s been a season of moving parts for the Royals, and we break it all down today on SportsBeat Live with KC Star Royals beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnist Sam Mellinger at about 10 a.m.

Please join us with your questions and comments.