Jackson Kowar struggles again as Kansas City Royals lose 11-2 to the Athletics in Oakland

Kansas City Royals pitcher Jackson Kowar, third from right, hands the ball to manager Mike Matheny (22) as he is relieved during the second inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) AP

Jackson Kowar’s second major-league start got past the first inning, but it didn’t go that much better than his rocky debut. The Kansas City Royals’ right-handed pitcher and highly-regarded prospect couldn’t make it through two innings as a high pitch count and ineffectiveness forced manager Mike Matheny’s hand.

Kowar allowed four runs on five hits and three walks and the Oakland Athletics offense had just gotten warmed up as the Royals fell in an 11-2 rout in front of 7,678in the third game of a four-game set at the Oakland Coliseum on Saturday afternoon.

The Royals (30-33) have now lost seven of eight games. Kelvin Gutierrez’s two-run home run in the eighth inning provided all of their scoring.

The Royals were 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position, and they left the bases loaded in the third and fourth innings.

The Athletics also tacked on five runs in the eighth inning against veteran relief pitcher Wade Davis.

This story will be updated.