Salvador Perez’s two homers couldn’t keep Kansas City Royals from losing on a walk-off

The Royals’ Salvador Perez gestures after hitting a home run against the Oakland Athletics in the eighth inning in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 11, 2021. AP

Scott Barlow has been the most reliable reliever in the Kansas City Royals bullpen. He’s been the guy they’ve turned to in the tightest spots this season, and he has delivered more often than not.

However, the Oakland Athletics got a pair of hits against Barlow in the ninth inning and that was enough to push across the one run necessary to deal the Royals a 4-3 loss in the second game of the four-game series in front of an announced 6,964 at the Oakland Coliseum on Friday night.

Barlow, who worked a scoreless eighth inning, gave up a one-out double to Matt Chapman in the ninth and then Elvis Andrus slapped an RBI single to right field to end the game.

Royals catcher Salvador Perez recorded his third two-homer game since the start of June.

Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer allowed three runs on five hits (one home run) and one walk. He struck out seven and recorded his fifth quality start of the season. All three runs he allowed came in the fourth inning.

This story will be updated.