Mike Minor puts Kansas City Royals on his back early, offense rolls late to stop slide

Kansas City Royals’ Mike Minor pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 10, 2021. AP

The Kansas City Royals needed someone to step up and take over the game, pick up the rest of the team and shake them out of a recent funk that included five consecutive losses.

Veteran left-hander Mike Minor came to the rescue in the first game of a four-game series on the road against a hot Oakland Athletics club that entered the day sitting atop the American League West and having won six of seven.

Minor held a potentially-explosive lineup to one run through seven innings and the Royals scored three runs in the seventh and eighth innings on the way to a 6-1 win in front of an announced 3,211 at the Oakland Coliseum on Thursday night.

Minor struck out eight, allowed just three hits and one walk in seven innings.

The stellar pitching performance kept the game within reach, and the Royals offense ignited late. Andrew Benintendi and Jorge Soler hit home runs, while Hunter Dozier and Kelvin Gutierrez (two RBIs) drove in runs as the Royals scored more runs in a two-inning span than they did in their entire previous three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. earlier in the week.

Soler’s home run pushed his career total to 100.

This story will be updated.