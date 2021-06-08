SportsBeat Live, soon: Uh, what happened to Royals’ Jackson Kowar in his MLB debut?

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jackson Kowar, center, is taken off the mound during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Monday, June 7, 2021, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) AP

Jackson Kowar became the fourth pitcher from the Royals’ 2018 draft class to make his major-league debut, and it could have been better. Kowar didn’t get out of the first inning in an 8-3 loss at the Angels Monday night.

So what’s the long term plan here?

Beat writer Lynn Worthy joins columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian in breaking down Kowar’s start and how his epic Monday night struggles might affect the Royals rotation on this SportsBeat Live show by the KC Star.

The show begins at 10 a.m..

Please join us with your questions, comments, reaction to Monday’s events and anything else Royals-related.