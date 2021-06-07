Jackson Kowar can’t make it through the first inning of his Kansas City Royals debut

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jackson Kowar (37) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Monday, June 7, 2021, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) AP

Kansas City Royals right-hander and highly regarded prospect Jackson Kowar didn’t make it through the first inning of his MLB debut on Monday night against the Los Angeles Angels.

Kowar, 24, gave up four runs, three hits and two walks in 2/3 of an inning at Angels Stadium on Monday night. He gave way to veteran right-hander Ervin Santana after having thrown 39 pitches to record two outs.

Kowar allowed more runs in that outing than he had in six starts over 31 2/3 innings for Triple-A Omaha this season. Through six starts this season, Kowar went 5-0 with a 0.85 ERA with 0.88 WHIP, 11.65 strikeouts per 9 innings, a .165 batting average against, 41 strikeouts and 10 walks.

Minor League Baseball named Kowar the Triple-A East Pitcher of the Month last Wednesday.

Monday night, Kowar faced seven batters. After a ground ball to first base started the outing, the next four consecutive batters reached and scored.

Four batters into the first inning, pitching coach Cal Eldred made a mound visit after Kowar had given up a run on a walk, a wild pitch and an Anthony Rendon RBI single followed by another walk.

Shortest MLB debut as a starter, Royals history:

Jackson Kowar 2021 - 0.2 IP 4 R

Ryan Verdugo 2012 - 1.2 IP 6 R

Dan Reichert 1999 1.2 IP 7 R

Jose de Jesus 1988 2 IP 6 R

Lance Clemons 1971 2 IP 0 R

Luke Farrell 2017 2.2 IP 5 R

Will Smith 2012 3.1 IP 5 R — Royals Review (@royalsreview) June 8, 2021

After the fifth batter of the inning for Kowar, an RBI single to center field by Max Stassi, the Royals had Santana warming up in the bullpen.

Kowar appeared to struggle with command of his pitches, leaving several up in the strike zone or over the heart of the plate as well as a trio of wild pitches.

Kowar came into this season ranked the Royals’ No. 4 prospect (third-best pitcher) by both Baseball America and MLBPipeline.com as well as one of Baseball America’s top 100 overall prospects.