Royals drop opener against Angels despite breakout game from Hunter Dozier

Kansas City Royals designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) celebrates with Hunter Dozier (17) after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, June 7, 2021, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
The Kansas City Royals’ first West Coast trip of the season started off with a brutally tough debut for a highly-regarded prospect and the team’s third consecutive loss.

Royals right-hander and highly-regarded prospect Jackson Kowar didn’t make it through the first inning of his MLB debut and his club never quite recovered as they fell 8-3 to the Los Angeles Angels in the first game of a three-game series in front of an announced crowd of 9,481 at Angels Stadium on Monday night.

Royals infielder/outfielder Hunter Dozier registered his first three-hit game of the season, and Jorge Soler homered. Salvador Perez also collected two hits, while Whit Merrifield drove in a run and extended his hitting streak to eight games.

Kowar gave up four runs on three hits and two walks in 2/3 innings. He also uncorked three wild pitches. Kowar gave way to veteran right-hander Ervin Santana after having thrown 39 pitches to record two outs.

The Royals (29-29) got two runs to cut the deficit in half in the second inning thanks to a Soler home run, his first since May 19, and Dozier’s RBI double that scored Michael A. Taylor, who got hit by a pitch.

Santana gave up three runs, one in the fourth and two in the fifth. Angels catcher Max Stassi hit a two-run homer in the fifth to make it a 7-2 deficit for the Royals.

The Royals third run came in the seventh after Dozier hit his second double of the night and then scored on a Whit Merrifield RBI single.

