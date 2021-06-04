KC Royals’ first inning sets recent history in blowout victory over Minnesota Twins

The Royals’ Whit Merrifield celebrates with Michael A. Taylor after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins on Friday, June 4, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. AP

Though the Royals’ recent offensive outburst had been impressive, on Friday night, it turned historic.

Kansas City plastered Minnesota starter Matt Shoemaker for nine runs in the first inning, smashing its way to a 14-5 victory at Kauffman Stadium.

Shoemaker’s ineffectiveness in his 1/3 of an inning was nearly unprecedented. He became just the sixth starter in MLB history — and first in the last 10 years — to allow nine runs or more while recording one out or fewer.

The nine first-inning runs also were one off a Royals franchise record.

“It was relentless,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “Just one of those ... every single guy putting together something that looked right, and everybody’s sharing the wealth.”

As it rolled along, the Royals’ first inning played like a greatest-hits record, with each player giving a sample of what he does best.

Whit Merrifield? A 100-mph lined shot just past an infielder. Carlos Santana ... walked (what else?), while Andrew Benintendi continued a recent power surge by hammering a 2-1 pitch off the top of the wall in center for a double.

Salvador Perez — in character — smashed a pitch out of the strike zone for a two-run single. Hunter Dozier showed plate discipline to work a walk, and after a strikeout, Jorge Soler drew a catcher’s interference call — his MLB-leading fifth of the year.

Line-drive singles by Michael A. Taylor and Nicky Lopez set up Merrifield again, who lofted a three-run homer into the Royals left-field bullpen to mercifully end Shoemaker’s night.

The Royals tacked on four runs in the second to add to the record books. According to Sportradar, their 13 runs through the first two innings were the most in franchise history since at least 1974 — the beginning of when that data was tracked.

“Putting up 13 runs in two innings, I don’t think I’ve ever seen it,” Royals starter Brad Keller said. “It was exciting. It was fun to be a part of.”

The biggest question now for the Royals: How long can this heater last?

KC, to put it mildly, has taken a circuitous route to its 29-26 record. The Royals raced to the Majors’ best record, went on an 11-game losing streak after that, and now are on a run where they’re hitting as well as anyone in baseball.

In their last seven games, the Royals have averaged eight runs. They’ve also scored at least five runs in each of those seven outings, the first time the team has accomplished that since 2018.

“It seemed like after that 11-game losing streak, a lot of people were just like, ‘Oh, well this is the real team. It’s like, ‘No,’” Keller said. “It seems like we came out of that and just punched that 11-game losing streak in the mouth and just kept on going.”

The offense hasn’t been complete in recent days either. Adalberto Mondesi sat for a third straight game after tweaking his hamstring earlier in the week, meaning the Royals have reason to believe they will have a lengthened lineup in the days ahead.

“We’ve known what we can do for a while, and it’s come in spurts,” Merrifield said of the offense. “We’ve seen flashes of it, but it’s just a matter of us doing it consistently and guys getting on a run, a roll and a hot streak and sort of putting it all together.”

Keller was hit hard at times Friday but worked with the cushion just fine. He allowed two runs in five innings, striking out five with no walks.

There was some hilarity at the end. Down 14-5 and trying to save its pitching, Minnesota turned to utility position player Willians Astudillo and his 41-mph eephus pitches as a reliever in the ninth. He was able to exit the inning unscathed, working around a one-out walk to Soler and subsequent fielding error by getting Lopez to ground into a double play.

The Royals’ effort came in front of their biggest crowd of the year, as 22,612 packed Kauffman Stadium on a night that combined a Soler Bobblehead giveaway with $1 hot dogs and then some fireworks.

“Today felt right. Today felt like Major League Baseball,” Matheny said of the atmosphere. “I thought the guys responded pretty well.”