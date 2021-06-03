Kansas City Royals injury update: Soler back in lineup, but Mondesi still sidelined

Kansas City Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday, May 31, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

Kansas City Royals designated hitter/outfielder Jorge Soler makes his return to the starting lineup in right field Thursday night, but shortstop Adalberto Mondesi remains sidelined by the hamstring injury that forced him out of Monday night’s game.

Mondesi, who did not play in Tuesday’s series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates, had not yet been evaluated by the training staff or done any on-field work Thursday when Royals manager Mike Matheny spoke to reporters Thursday afternoon.

Soler, who came out of Saturday’s game in Minnesota with groin discomfort, has not played in the past three games. He was available off the bench if needed earlier this week. He’ll start in right field and bat fifth in Thursday night’s series opener against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium.

Soler has struggled at the plate this season. He enters the day with a slash line of .178/.257/.314. The night before he left the game with the groin ailment, Soler snapped an 0-for-21 slide with his first multi-hit game since May 11.

Matheny left the door open to a wide range of options with Mondesi, including going on the injured list or being on the field for the start of Thursday night’s game.

“Today is an important day for us to get a feel for where Mondi is going to be,” Matheny said. “I talked with him yesterday, and he was excited to come in and kind of use today as an opportunity to give us a better idea of where we’re going to go.

“There’s a chance he could be in the lineup today if things go well today. If not, we’re going to pause and make sure that we’re taking the necessary time. Everything has been indicating so far that he’s moving in a really good direction and closer towards being ready. We’ll know more after we get him some work today.”

Hanser Alberto will start at shortstop for the Royals Thursday night.

Mondesi felt a “tweak” in his left hamstring when he charged from deep in the hole at shortstop, gloved a chopper on the infield grass and fired across the diamond while on the run just in time to get the Pirates’ Kevin Newman, who was sprinting down the line, for the first out of the eighth inning Monday night.

Mondesi remained on the field for the rest of the inning. Nicky Lopez pinch hit for Mondesi, who was slated to bat first in the bottom of the eighth.

In his first seven games since returning from the injured list with an oblique strain that forced him to miss the first 45 games of the season, Mondesi went 9 for 25 (.360) at the plate with four multi-hit games and five extra-base hits. His homer on Monday gave him home runs in two of his last three games.