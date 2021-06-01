SportsBeat KC: The full Adalberto Mondesi experience, in one Kansas City Royals game

Adalbert Mondesi was great at the plate, in the field and got hurt, all in one game. The Associated Press

Monday provided the full Adalberto Mondesi experience: He blasted a long home run and turned in a web gem ... and then suffered an injury.

The Royals won their series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates to maintain their current pace. Can they keep it up if Mondesi’s hamstring requires downtime?

Beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnist Vahe Gregorian discuss Monedsi and all things Royals on this episode of The Star’s daily SportsBeat KC podcast with host Blair Kerkhoff. We break down the latest developments with the lineup and rotation and wonder what the Royals need to do to keep pace in the AL Central.