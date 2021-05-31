Kansas City Royals

Adalberto Mondesi homers in his first home game this season as Kansas City Royals win

Kansas City Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday, May 31, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
In the blink of an eye and with the flip of a bat, Adalberto Mondesi instantly put a charge into the entire stadium and eased the tension of what had been a one-run lead for the Kansas City Royals on Monday night.

Mondesi’s towering fifth-inning two-run homer, his second of the season in his seventh game, drove in the difference-making runs in the Royals 7-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in front of an announced 12,604 at Kauffman Stadium.

The first game of a six-game home stand, the night also marked the first game without capacity restrictions at Kauffman Stadium since the end of the 2019 season. The Royals (26-26) have now won three of their last four games.

Andrew Benintendi, Michael A. Taylor and Mondesi had two hits apiece, while Whit Merrifield, Hunter Dozier, Nicky Lopez and Taylor each hit doubles.

Royals starting pitcher Mike Minor (4-2) allowed two runs on five hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out seven.

