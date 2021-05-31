Keys to series, game times as Kansas City Royals return home for two against Pirates

Kansas City Royals’ Jarrod Dyson (1) signals he is safe after hitting a ground ball to Minnesota Twins’ catcher Mitch Garver (8) during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) AP

The Kansas City Royals begin a two-game series Monday night in Kansas City, their third interleague series this season and second at home. It will also be the first series at Kauffman Stadium since capacity restrictions were lifted.

The Royals (25-26) are coming off a series-clinching win on Sunday in Minneapolis against the Twins, their first series win at Target Field since 2017.

The Pirates (20-32) come into the series having lost seven of 10, including a one-run loss to the Colorado Rockies on Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Series rundown

SCHEDULE: Monday, 7:10 p.m.; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.

PLACE: Kauffman Stadium

PITCHING PROBABLES: Monday, PIT RHP Chad Kuhl (0-1, 6.32) vs. KC LHP Mike Minor (3-2, 4.83); Tuesday, PIT RHP Wil Crowe (0-3, 5.67) vs. KC RHP Brady Singer (2-4, 4.91).

TV: Both games will be broadcast by Bally Sports Kansas City. Monday night’s game will also be broadcast nationally by ESPN.

RADIO: Both games will air on KCSP Radio (610 AM).

NOTABLE: Since the 11-game losing streak earlier in the month, the Royals have gone 9-6 in their last 15 games. They’ve already surpassed their road win total (11) from last year’s 60-game season. … The Royals went 11 for 21 (.524) with runners in scoring position in their series against the Minnesota Twins.

Keys to the series

The Royals added outfielder Edward Olivares to their major-league roster on Sunday. Olivares went 2 for 4 with a run scored in Sunday’s win. He’d slashed .395/.473/.654 in 20 games at Triple-A Omaha this season. He started the pivotal four-run inning for the Royals on Sunday with a single.

The Royals split a two-game series with the Pirates in April in Pittsburgh. KC’s loss came on a night when it scored just one run. Getting the offense started will be crucial.

Monday’s Pirates starting pitcher Chad Kuhl will make his return from the IL. He made four starts this season before right shoulder discomfort sidelined him. He appeared in two games as part of a minor-league rehab assignment.

Tuesday’s Pirates starter Wil Crowe has allowed three runs or more and gone five innings or fewer in each of his last three starts. He has also given up at least one home run in each of those starts.