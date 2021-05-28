Royals’ offense catches fire against Twins with Soler, Dozier, Taylor providing spark

Kansas City Royals’ Hunter Dozier (17) gets a fist bump from Whit Merrifield after scoring on a double by Michael Taylor off Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Randy Dobnak during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 28, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) AP

The Kansas City Royals lineup card must have been written in some mystical ink or perhaps the paper itself had traces of fairy dust. Far-fetched, sure, but the way Friday night’s game played out warranted something more than coincidence as an explanation.

“You look at the bottom of that lineup being (Jorge) Soler, (Hunter) Dozier, (Michael) Taylor, that’s got the potential — I think we all understand potential doesn’t get the job done — but it sure has the makings to be something pretty special,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said hours before the game.

The exact portion of the lineup that Matheny touted — the bottom three hitters — combined for five hits, five runs scored, one walk and one RBI.

All three also scored as the Royals put up as many runs in the game as they had in the previous four combined on the way to an 8-3 win in front of an announced 14,260 at Target Field in the first game of a three-game series.

Soler, who batted in the No. 7 spot, snapped out of an 0-for-21 slump with two hits. Fresh off the IL, Dozier, who batted in the No. 8 spot, snapped out of a 0-for-32 funk with a walk and a single. Taylor, the No. 9 hitter, had two hits.

Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic allowed one run on four hits (one home run) and two walks in six innings. He struck out five and picked up his first win of the season in the process.

