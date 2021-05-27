Rays jump on Brady Singer early to take series-deciding game from Royals

Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer reacts after giving up a two-run home run to Tampa Bay Rays’ Austin Meadows during the third inning Thursday, May 27, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
ST. PETERSBURG, FLA.

Florida resident Brady Singer’s homecoming game wasn’t a celebratory event. The Kansas City Royals dropped the rubber match of their three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays, and their young right-hander Singer didn’t complete three innings.

The Royals’ top draft pick in 2018 out of the University of Florida, Singer started his first major-league game in his home state and got hammered by the defending American League champions. He gave up six runs on four hits, two walks and a hit batter in 2 2/3 innings.

Two big blasts by Rays slugger Austin Meadows largely ruined Singer’s day. Meadows started the scoring with a two-run triple in the first inning and then smashed a two-run home run with two outs in the third inning.

The Royals couldn’t recover from the hole dug in the first three innings as they fell 7-2 in front of an announced 5,519 at Tropicana Field. The Rays took two out of three games in the series with the win.

Ryan O’Hearn’s sixth-inning two-run home run provided the only scoring for the Royals (23-25). O’Hearn entered the game as a substitute for Carlos Santana in the fifth inning.

Hanser Alberto, who also came off the bench in the fifth for the Royals, had two hits and scored a run.

The Royals will continue their road trip with a three-game weekend series against the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis starting Friday night .

This story will be updated.

