Andrew Benintendi’s homer extends game, but Kansas City Royals fall to Rays in extras

Kansas City Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez tags out Tampa Bay Rays’ Randy Arozarena on an attempted steal of second base during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson) AP

Andrew Benintendi’s solo home run in the ninth helped extend the game an extra inning, but the Kansas City Royals couldn’t get a run across in the 10th. The Tampa Bay Rays got clutch situational hitting and earned a walk-off win Wednesday night.

Royals reliever Tyler Zuber gave up an RBI single to Manuel Margot with one out in the 10th in a 2-1 loss in front of an announced 4,973 at Tropicana Field.

The Royals and Rays will play the rubber match of the three-game series on Thursday afternoon.

The Royals were held scoreless until Benintendi’s homer to center field tied the score 1-1.

Royals starting pitcher Mike Minor allowed just one run, two hits and four walks in five innings. He struck out nine, but his pitch count soared to 96 pitches by the end of the fifth — an inning that ended with a runner thrown out trying to steal second base.

Meanwhile, Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow turned in a dazzling performance. The 6-foot-8 right-hander struck out 11 and pitched eight innings. The eight innings matched his season high.

This story will be updated.