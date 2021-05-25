Brad Keller leads way as Kansas City Royals win nail-biter at Tampa in Mondesi’s return

Kansas City Royals pitcher Brad Keller made a nice start Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla. AP

On the night when the Kansas City Royals inserted Adalberto Mondesi back into their lineup, the pitching staff stole the spotlight on the road against the defending American League champions and the club that entered the day with the best record in the AL.

Starting pitcher Brad Keller set the tone by holding the Tampa Rays to one run, and the bullpen due of Jake Brentz and Kyle Zimmer shut the door on a 2-1 win in front of an announced 4,946 at Tropicana Field in the opening game of a three-game set Tuesday night.

The win pushed the Royals (23-23) back to .500. They’ve now won five of their last six.

Keller turned in his best outing of the season. He pitched a season-high seven innings and allowed four hits — three infield singles — to go with seven strikeouts and four walks.

Keller appears to have rediscovered his past form in recent weeks. In his previous five starts, he’d held opponents to three runs or fewer each time out.

The Royals needed a stellar outing from Keller because 41-year-old left-hander Rich Hill, the Rays’ starting pitcher, had a turn-back-the-clock-type performance. Hill struck out a career-high 13 and tossed a season-high eight innings.

Carlos Santana’s solo home run and Salvador Perez’s sixth-inning RBI single provided the scoring for the Royals.

This story will be updated.