SportsBeat KC: Kansas City Royals’ pace is two steps forward, one (big) step back

The on/off Royals are on again, having won six of nine — the latest in dramatic fashion. Carlos Santana’s walk-off two-run homer beat the Detroit Tigers on Sunday and moved the Royals to one game below .500.

But look out. Next up is a trip to Tampa Bay, where the Rays have won 11 straight. On this episode of the daily SportsBeat KC podcast, Star columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian break down the latest stretch of success and look ahead.

Also on the topic list: The next time the Royals play at Kauffman Stadium, seating won’t be limited by the pandemic. It will be the first time since 2019 that every ticket will be available for purchase.

