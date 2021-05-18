SportsBeat KC: At the 40-game mark, Kansas City Royals have seen good times ... and bad

The Royals have enjoyed baseball’s best month and longest losing streak in a quarter season. The Associated Press

They’ve been the best of teams, they’ve been the worst of teams. All in just 40 games.

After delivering a memorable April with baseball’s base record, the Royals managed to lose 11 straight in May. But that’s over now, and it’s fair to ask which Royals we’ll see more of going forward.

Beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnist Sam Mellinger answer that question and more in this episode of The Star’s daily SportsBeat KC podcast. (This particular program started as a SportsBeat Live show aired Tuesday morning.)

We begin this episode by reviewing the Royals’ painful loss at the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. KC seemed poised to finish off their third victory in four games against the division leaders, only to have it slip from their grasp.

