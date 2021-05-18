Keys to the series, game times as Kansas City Royals host Milwaukee Brewers for two

Milwaukee Brewers’ Daniel Vogelbach hits a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) AP

After stopping the losing streak that hampered their most recent home stand, the Kansas City Royals return home for a two-game series against the NL Central Division’s Milwaukee Brewers.

The Bewers (21-20) are coming off of a 10-9 win on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves. They’ve lost 6 of 10, but they’ve played better on the road this season (11-8).

Series rundown

SCHEDULE: Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m.

PLACE: Kauffman Stadium

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tuesday, KC LHP Kris Bubic (0-0, 1.42) vs. MIL RHP Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 1.64); Wednesday, KC RHP Brad Keller (3-4, 6.75) vs. MIL RHP Corbin Burnes (2-3, 1.57).

TV: Both games will be broadcast by Bally Sports Kansas City.

RADIO: Both games will air on KCSP Radio (610 AM).

NOTABLE: The Brewers enter the week ranked last in the National League in team batting average (.214) as well as 14th of 15 teams in on-base percentage (.301) and OPS (.660).

Keys to the series

The Royals need solid production out of their starting pitchers with Danny Duffy having gone on the injured list. Bubic will make his first start of the season after beginning the season with the alternate training site group and then making his first four MLB appearances of the season in relief.

Bubic has thrown two extended relief appearances of at least five innings. He did not allow a run in either outing.

The Royals must minimize the impact of Brewers slugger Daniel Vogelbach. The left-handed hitting first baseman has slashed .294/.435/.794 against the Royals in 11 career games. He has five home runs and 10 RBIs against the Royals. He has served as a large thorn in the side of Keller. He has gone 3 of 6 against Keller with three home runs, seven RBIs and one sacrifice fly.