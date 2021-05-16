Kansas City Royals lose after replay review says Jose Abreu wasn’t tagged at home

Chicago White Sox’s Jose Abreu (79) slides safely into home plate while Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher attempts to apply the tag during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) AP

The Kansas City Royals came up on the short end of a controversial replay call at the end of a suspenseful Sunday on Chicago’s south side.

Wade Davis’ wild pitch with two outs in a tie game allowed Jose Abreu to score from third and gave the Chicago White Sox a 4-3 walk-off win in front of an announced 9,928 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Davis’ pitch was blocked by catcher Cam Gallagher, but it bounced far enough away for Abreu to break for the plate. Gallagher scrambled to gather the ball and dived, glove first, for the plate as Abreu slid.

On replay, it appeared that Gallagher’s glove arrived at the plate and crossed the plate well before Abreu reached to touch home. The umpiring crew and the replay officials apparently ruled Gallagher whiffed on the tag and Abreu touched home plate without being touched by the glove.

The game marked the finale of the three-day, four-game series between the teams as well as the seven-game road trip for the Royals (18-22).

This story will be updated.