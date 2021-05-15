Mike Minor’s stellar pitching, Sal Perez’s big swing lift Royals to win over White Sox

Royals starting pitcher Mike Minor throws against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning in Chicago, Saturday, May 15, 2021. AP

The cure for an inconsistent Kansas City Royals offense was apparently to put it up against the most dominant pitcher in the American League through the first month and a half of the season. It also didn’t hurt that the Royals got a fairly dominant pitching performance of their own.

White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodón came into the day leading MLB in ERA (0.58), opponent’s batting average (.114), opponent’s slugging percentage (.162) and opponent’s OPS (.367). He’d given up three runs all season.

However, the Royals got to Rodón for four runs in 5 2/3 innings, including a three-run home run courtesy of catcher Salvador Perez on the way to a 5-1 win in the third game of the four-game set in front of an announced 9,886 at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday night.

The Royals (18-21) secured at least a split of the series, and they can earn a series victory with a win on Sunday afternoon.

Royals pitcher Mike Minor turned in his best start of season. He allowed one run on two hits (one infield single) in seven innings and struck out seven.

Whit Merrifield went 2 for 5 with two doubles and two runs scored for KC, while Carlos Santana went 2 for 3 with a home run, two walks and two runs scored.

Santana has now homered in back-to-back games. Perez, who came out of the game after the seventh inning, has homered in two of his last three games.

This story will be updated.