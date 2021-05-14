Jakob Junis chased in the second inning as Royals lose nightcap against the White Sox

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning in the second game of a doubleheader Friday, May 14, 2021, in Chicago. AP

The losing streak ended, but that didn’t mean the Kansas City Royals were quite ready to start a winning streak.

Instead they split the doubleheader with the Chicago White Sox on Friday. Royals pitcher Jakob Junis’ first start of the month wasn’t the type of stellar performance he’d regularly doled out prior to taking up residency in the bullpen.

Junis ran into trouble in the second inning and the Royals couldn’t overcome the deficit in a 3-1 loss in a 7-inning game at Guaranteed Rate Field in the second game of the doubleheader.

The teams will continue their three-day, four-game series on Saturday.

Junis allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits in 1 1/3 innings. He didn’t walk a batter, and he struck out one.

Carlos Santana’s solo home run in the third inning, his seventh of the season, gave the Royals (17-21) their lone run of the game.

