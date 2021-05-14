Kansas City Royals stop losing skid, beat White Sox behind Brad Keller’s strong outing

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller delivers in the first inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Friday, May 14, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) AP

The Kansas City Royals rolled into Chicago and snapped an 11-game losing streak with a win in the first game of a split doubleheader against the division rival Chicago White Sox.

The White Sox entered the day riding a six-game win streak, the best record in Major League Baseball and having swept the Royals last weekend in a three-game series in Kansas City.

However, the Royals scored two runs in the second inning and three in the third — all on home runs — to take control early in the first of two seven-inning games. The Royals held on for a 6-2 win in front of an announced 8,574 at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday afternoon.

The Royals’ losing streak represented the longest in the majors since 2018, when both the Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants had 11-game skids. It was also the longest for the Royals since they went on a 12-game slide from April 11-24, 2012.

Michael A. Taylor and Salvador Perez each hit home runs in Friday’s win, while Carlos Santana reached base three times (1 for 2, two walks). Nicky Lopez extended his hitting streak to five games, and he had a stolen base and a run scored.

Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller struck out seven in five innings and allowed two runs on five hits and three walks.

Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier and White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu both came out of the game after a second-inning collision.

This story will be updated.