Keys to the series, game times as Kansas City Royals look to end slide in Chicago

The losing streak continues for the Kansas City Royals. They enter this weekend’s series against the AL Central Division-leading Chicago White Sox having lost 11 in a row and having been swept in three consecutive series. That included a three-game sweep by the White Sox in Kansas City.

The weekend series begins with a Friday doubleheader as the teams will make up a game rained out in Chicago on April 10.

The White Sox (22-13) enter the series with the best record in Major League Baseball. They’ve won six in a row and 8 of 10.

Series rundown

SCHEDULE: Friday, 2:10 p.m. (CT) and 7:10 p.m.; Saturday, 6:10 p.m.; Sunday, 1:10 p.m.

PLACE: Guaranteed Rate Field

PITCHING PROBABLES: Friday, KC RHP Brad Keller (2-4, 7.13) vs. CHI RHP Lucas Giolito (2-3. 4.54), KC RHP Jakob Junis (1-2, 5.14) vs. CHI RHP Michael Kopech (2-0, 1.61); Saturday, KC LHP Mike Minor (2-2, 5.75) vs. CHI LHP Carlos Rodón (5-0, 0.58); Sunday, KC RHP Brady Singer (1-3, 4.18) vs. CHI RHP Dylan Cease (2-0, 2.80)

TV: All four games will be broadcast by Bally Sports Kansas City. Friday’s opening game will also be broadcast on MLB Network (out of market only).

RADIO: All games will air on KCSP Radio (610 AM)

NOTABLE: The Royals’ 11-game losing streak is the longest losing streak in MLB this season as well as the longest Royals streak since they lost 12 in a row from April 11-24, 2012. They’ve been outscored 74-33 during the skid.

Keys to the series

The Royals must slow down White Sox leadoff hitter and offensive catalyst Tim Anderson. The AL Silver Slugger Award winner at shortstop last season, Anderson has been hot of late. He enters the series having slashed .355/.394/.484 in his previous seven games to go with an eight-game hitting streak.

Offensively, the Royals have floundered with runners in scoring position. They were 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position in Thursday’s loss. They’re batting .235 in those situations this season, ranked 20th out of 30 teams in MLB. The team slugging percentage of .379 with runners in scoring position ranks 21st.