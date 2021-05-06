Kansas City Royals’ slide hits five games as Indians complete sweep with a shutout

Cleveland Indians’ Franmil Reyes celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

Thursday afternoon saw the disappointing ending to a dreadful series for the Kansas City Royals. They’d come into their homestand with an abundance of hope and optimism after a solid road trip and with their top pitching prospect set to debut.

Four games later, the Cleveland Indians had swept the Royals right out of first place in the AL Central Division. The Indians started with three come-from-behind wins, which only added anguish for the Royals.

In the final game, the Royals were shut out for the second time this season, 4-0, in front of an announced 9,250 at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals’ record fell to 16-14 this season as their losing skid reached five games.

Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy (4-2) had allowed just two earned runs this season entering the day, but he gave up three runs in the loss.

Offensively, the Royals were held to four hits — all singles — and they went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

Whit Merrifield, Andrew Benintendi, Jorge Soler and Salvador Perez had hits for the Royals in the loss.

