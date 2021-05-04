Live, soon: Encouraging debut by Lynch, but Royals can’t finish. Let’s talk about it!

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a spring training baseball game, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York) AP

Daniel Lynch was encouraging in his big-league debut Monday night, but the Royals fell to the Cleveland Indians. They’ve been scuffling the past few days.

They continue to lead the AL Central, but they’re in the midst of an important stretch of games, with 17 straight against division opponents.

Let’s talk about what’s going right and wrong with the Royals on SportsBeat Live with beat writer Lynn Worthy, columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian and host Blair Kerkhoff.

