SportsBeat Live: Join us in talking about baseball’s hottest team, your Royals

If the Royals find two victories in the next three games they’ll match the most productive April in their history. They have the best record in baseball. It’s been that good a start for the boys in blue.

Tuesday’s victory over the Tigers improved the Royals’ record to 14-7. They’ve won five straight, sweeping four from the Tigers in Detroit, as the Royals continue their road trip tonight in Pittsburgh.

Let’s talk about this hot start on SportsBeat Live, which will start around 10 a.m. Tuesday. Send us your questions and comments and beat writer Lynn Worthy, columnist Sam Mellinger and host Blair Kerkhoff will get to as many of them as we can.