Is this good start for the Royals sustainable? Let’s talk about it on SportsBeat Live

The Royals cooled a bit Monday with a loss to the Rays, but this homestand has produced an encouraging stretch. Taking two of three from the Angels and three of four from the Blue Jays helped the Royals to their best start since 2016.

Salvador Perez has wielded a big bat, including a walk-off home run, and KC’s starting pitching has been superb. So let’s talk about it on SportsBeat Live today with beat writer Lynn Worthy, columnist Sam Mellinger and host Blair Kerkhoff.

