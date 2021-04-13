SportsBeat KC: Royals hanging in there but need more production from starting pitching

Suddenly, a big start looms for Brad Keller. AP

Which Royals pitcher will finally stretch out a start?

Through eight games, their rotation has produced fewer innings and a higher ERA than their relief corps. Two starts by opening day starter Brad Keller have been discouraging. A Royals starter has pitched into the sixth inning just twice so far this season.

But enough has gone right for the Royals to split their first eight games — they were 4-4 entering Tuesday’s game against the Angels — as they continue one of their longest homestands of the season this week. In today’s podcast, beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian join host Blair Kerkhoff in bringing you the latest on the Royals.

