SportsBeat Live: Royals off to a hot start, with big bats and shutout. Let’s discuss it

The Royals’ season has started ... and what a start it’s been.

Two out of three from the Rangers, and spoiling Cleveland’s home opener on Monday behind a gem by starter Danny Duffy — add it up, and that’s a 3-1 start for Kansas City.

There’s plenty to discuss, and KC star beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnist Vahe Gregorian are up to the task. They join host Blair Kerkhoff on SportsBeat Live to break down what’s gone right — and much has — in the season’s opening days.

Join us this morning at about 10 a.m. Bring your questions and comments. Let’s talk about the team’s great start at the plate, poor starting pitching (until Duffy righted the ship, that is), and everything else about the boys in blue.