SportsBeat KC: Why promoting Kyle Isbel would be a good sign for the 2021 Royals

The Royals appear to be making room for outfielder Kyle Isbel on the Opening Day roster. The Associated Press

With the Royals bearing down on opening day, there’s plenty to discuss — like a surprise roster decision and demotion, and the discovery of a new pitch by a veteran who could impact the rotation.

We cover these topics and provide our victory projections for the Royals on this episode of The Star’s daily SportsBeat KC podcast with Lynn Worthy, Vahe Gregorian and Sam Mellinger, which started as an audience-driven SportsBeat Live program Tuesday morning. With the regular season here, the weekly Royals show, sponsored by the University of Kansas Health System, has a new spot on the calendar: Tuesdays.

So it’s the Royals vs. the Texas Rangers Thursday at The K, with first pitch set for 3:10 p.m. Brad Keller gets the start for KC.

Let the optimism flow.

