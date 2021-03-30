Next stop, Royals opening day. Join us on SportsBeat Live with questions + projections

After a successful Cactus League showing, opening day for the Royals is so close you can taste the hot dogs and popcorn. On Thursday, the team opens its 53rd season and the plan, after a pandemic-shortened year, is to play all 162 games ... and to do so in front of actual fans, not cardboard cutouts.

There’s much to discuss on SportsBeat Live Tuesday. Beat writer Lynn Worthy and KC Star columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian join host Blair Kerkhoff to break down the team, discuss the latest news and project what kind of success KC could have in terms of wins and losses this season.

Our first pitch is 10 a.m., and we need your help. Send us your questions and comments — let us know your 162-game projection — and we’ll address them during the broadcast.