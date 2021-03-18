SportsBeat KC: Tried talking Royals without leading with Bobby Witt Jr. Couldn’t do it

The Royals have to make a decision about Bobby Witt Jr. Associated Press file photo

The plan going into Thursday’s SportsBeat Live, now presented as a SportsBeat KC podcast, was to discuss pitching, then get to Bobby Witt Jr. in the second half of the show. But talking Royals and not getting Witt close to the top of the lineup isn’t possible these days.

He could be that special.

So KC Star beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnist Sam Mellinger tackled the Royals’ looming decision: Does Witt, with only a brief stay in rookie ball and a summer at the Royals’ alternate site last year, break camp with the club? We also talk pitching, especially the bullpen, which got good news recently with the return of Josh Staumont after a nasty bout with COVID-19.

