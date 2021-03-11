SportsBeat KC: The Royals’ pleasant dilemma of promising prospect Bobby Witt Jr.

The Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. is tearing it up at spring training. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Bobby Witt Jr., is showing up with his bat and glove in spring training, but is it enough to make the Royals rethink their plans for his progress?

Beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnist Vahe Gregorian discuss the promising prospect along with several other topics on SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast with host Blair Kerkhoff.

You’ll also hear from Witt and KC newcomer Hanser Alberto, who could fill many roles for the Royals.

Story links:

Mesmerizing prospect Bobby Witt Jr., may be forcing the Royals’ hand

Royals offensive weapons Whit Merrifield, Jorge Soler welcome return of in-game video

How Jarrod Dyson’s return to Royals is about what he embodies and stands for