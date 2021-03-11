SportsBeat Live: We discuss Bobby Witt Jr.’s hot start and what the Royals should do

Top prospect and former first-round draft pick Bobby Witt Jr. has been giving Royals fans a lot to be excited about already this spring. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Last week it was a home run that traveled nearly 500 feet. This week it was a diving stop from second base for an out. One of the standout players for the Royals at spring training has been Bobby Witt Jr., the overall No. 2 draft pick in 2019.

What’s the next step for Witt? The talent is tantalizing but there are reasons not to promote him to the parent club. Beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnist Vahe Gregorian discuss Witt’s future and several other Royals topics on SportsBeat Live at 10 a.m. Thursday. Join us with your questions and comments.