SportsBeat KC: A set Royals lineup, Santana’s patience and a comeback in the works

Kansas City Royals’ Carlos Santana throws during baseball spring training Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) The Associated Press

The Royals have a lineup, Carlos Santana has patience at the plate and Hunter Dozier hopes for a comeback season. Those topics are more are the subject of today’s SportsBeat KC podcast.

Beat writer Lynn Worthy is at Royals spring training in Surprise, Ariz., and bring us the latest. He also tells about the player manager Mike Matheny called a “sneaky good signing.” You’ll also hear from general manager Dayton Moore and Santana.

Story links:

Royals Hunter Dozier appears poised for a bounce back season after COVID-derailed 2020

Royals Moore and Matheny have big decisions ahead, but lineup isn’t one

Danny Duffy gave up his No. 41 to Carlos Santana and had a not-so-simple request