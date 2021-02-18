SportsBeat KC: About those offseason moves by the Royals ... let’s talk about them

Spring training as started and the Royals look to continue their ascent under second-year manager Mike Matheny. Star file photo

We’re talkin’ baseball .... Royals baseball on SportsBeat KC. Spring training camp has opened in Surprise, Ariz., with pitchers and catchers reporting. The full squad will be there soon.

Beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnist Sam Mellinger joined host Blair Kerkhoff on a show that originated as a SportsBeat Live broadcast where we addressed your questions and comments. Now, here, it’s available as a podcast.

Today, we review the Royals’ offseason changes and wonder if the projections of a victory total somewhere in the 70s is an accurate and fair prognostication for the season at hand.

The 2021 Royals in 1,000 words (give or take). Plenty to like, and big questions

Royals’ Mike Matheny intent on limiting COVID-19, contact tracing in spring camp