Kansas City Royals acquire Andrew Benintendi from Boston in three-team trade

The Kansas City Royals found a successor to Alex Gordon in left field Wednesday night, executing a three-team trade to acquire Andrew Benintendi.

Benintendi, 26, comes to Kansas City after having been viewed as a potential cornerstone for the Boston Red Sox. The Royals gave up outfielder Franchy Cordero, prospect Khalil Lee, the Royals’ third-round draft pick in 2016 and two players to be named.

Cordero and the two players to be named go to the Red Sox, and Lee goes to the New York Mets, who also acquired minor league right-handed pitcher Josh Winckowski and either a player to be named later or cash from Boston.

The Royals also received cash from the Red Sox in addition to Benintendi.

Kansas City acquired Cordero last summer from the San Diego Padres, and he was slated to get the first chance to win the starting left fielder job in spring training.

Baseball America recently ranked Lee the ninth-best prospect in the Royals’ farm system. The Royals added Lee to their 40-man roster this winter.

Benintendi missed all but 14 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season because of a strained rib cage.

The Royals are almost assuredly viewing last season as an aberration for Benintendi, who struggled offensively and went 4 for 39 with a .103/.314/.218 slash line in those 14 games.

The 5-foot-9, 180-pound, athletic left-handed hitter fits the profile of the type of player Royals general manager Dayton Moore said he’d been hoping to add to the roster this offseason.

A former national college player of the year and first-round draft pick (seventh overall in 2015), Benintendi made his MLB debut in 2016 with the Boston Red Sox and played in 34 games that season.

Baseball America ranked him the top prospect in professional baseball heading into 2017. He became the Red Sox’s starting left fielder in 2017 and hit 20 home runs in his first full season.

He started in left field for the 2018 World Series championship team in an outfield that included Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr. Benintendi slashed .290/.366/.465 with 16 home runs, 87 RBIs and 21 stolen bases.

In 485 career games, Benintendi has posted a .273/.353/.435 slash line. In his three full seasons as a starter (2017-19), he averaged 16 homers, 82 RBIs and 17 stolen bases per season.

During that three-year span, Benintendi ranked behind only Gordon for the most defensive runs saved among left fielders (18 to Gordon’s 25).

Gordon retired this offseason after 14 seasons — all with the Royals — and won his franchise-record tying eighth Gold Glove as well as his second Platinum Glove award.

Benintendi has one arbitration-eligible season remaining after this year. He can become an unrestricted free agent in 2023.