Fox Sports Kansas City is being rebranded as it joins the Bally Sports network

Beginning with the 2021 Major League Baseball season, Royals games will be broadcast on Bally Sports Kansas City.

Bally’s Corporation and the Sinclair Broadcast Group announced Wednesday that Fox Sports Kansas City is being rebranded. The move was expected since those companies entered into agreement in November for a “long-term strategic partnership.”

Sinclair purchased Fox Sports Kansas City and the other Fox-branded regional sports networks from Disney in 2019.

“We are extremely proud to unveil the Bally Sports logo as it signifies a new, transformative chapter in the regional sports business and is representative of our cohesive partnership with Bally’s,” said Steve Rosenberg, president of local sports for Sinclair Broadcast Group. “The upcoming rebrand across our RSN footprint is incredibly exciting, not only for our entire portfolio, but for loyal sports fans across the country.”

A story in the New York Post said Bally’s hopes to one day allow viewers to bet on games “using a Bally’s online gaming tool directly from their TVs.”

For now, the change should mean little for fans of the Royals and Sporting Kansas City. Their games are expected to remain on the same cable channels as Fox Sports Kansas City once occupied.

Streaming options, however, remain a question.

Royals games had streamed on the Fox Sports Go app for the last few years, but Tuesday’s announcement didn’t address if that option will remain.

Other options for Royals and Sporting fans who have cut the cord remain limited.

Last September, YouTube TV announced it wouldn’t have FSKC and the other regional sports networks. Sling, Hulu, Fubo and Dish Network also have removed the sports channels.