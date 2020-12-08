SportsBeat KC: On roster decisions for Royals, Sporting KC, and Matt Besler’s future

Kansas City Royals have added All-Star pitcher Mike Minor. 2017 Star file photo

When a season ends, rosters take shape. So it’s been for the Royals, whose activity has picked up in the last week with the addition of pitcher Mike Minor and the non-tendering of several players, including third-baseman Maikel Franco and outfielder Bubba Starling.

Beat writer Lynn Worthy speculates on who will, and won’t, be returning.

Shaun Goodwin performs the same exercise for Sporting Kansas City. The club’s season ended with a heartbreaking loss in the MLS playoffs last week, and decisions on next season’s roster are happening now. That includes the future of captain Matt Besler. Will the longtime defender be back with the club next season?

Also, Kansas City added to its menu of professional sports team with the return of women’s soccer. FC Kansas City spent five seasons here, winning two championships, before moving to Utah and returning.

