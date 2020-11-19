Royals to play on national TV early next season, announce spring training game times

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez laughs with teammates during spring training baseball practice Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

The Royals will play on national TV as part of ESPN’s 2021 multi-day season-opening coverage, the network announced on Thursday.

Their 3 p.m. game against the Cleveland Indians on Monday, April 5 (Cleveland’s home opener), will be part of a quadrupleheader on ESPN and the ESPN platforms.

The Royals regular-season opener will be on Thursday, April 1 against the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium.

Also on Thursday, the Royals released start times for their 2021 spring training home games at Surprise Stadium in Arizona. They’re scheduled to play 31 exhibition games as part of Cactus League play.

Pitchers and catchers are slated to report to the club’s spring training complex by Wednesday, February 17, followed by position players on Monday, February 22.

They’re scheduled to play 15 home games in Surprise.

After they break camp, the Royals will conclude the exhibition slate on Sunday, March 28, with a game against their Double-A affiliate Northwest Arkansas Naturals at 6:05 p.m. at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas.

Royals spring training home schedule

All times Central

Saturday, February 27: Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Tuesday, March 2: Cincinnati, 2:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 3: San Francisco, 2:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 6: San Diego, 2:05 p.m.

Tuesday, March 9: Cleveland, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, March 11: Chicago (AL), 2:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 14: Colorado, 3:05 p.m.

Tuesday, March 16: Los Angeles (NL), 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 17: Los Angeles (AL), 3:05 p.m.

Friday, March 19: Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 20: Milwaukee, 3:05 p.m.

Tuesday, March 23: Arizona, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday, March 25: Chicago (NL), 3:05 p.m.

Friday, March 26: Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 28: Seattle, 2:05 p.m.