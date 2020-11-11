Wichita Eagle Logo
SportsBeat KC: Dayton Moore knows title teams. Here’s how he sees the 2021 Royals

How far will Adalberto Mondesi and the Royals go next season?
How far will Adalberto Mondesi and the Royals go next season? Charlie Riedel Associated Press file photo

The Royals’ quest for the 2021 playoffs is well under way. The shaping of next season’s team has started and general manager Dayton Moore shared his thoughts on the organization’s approach and philosophy with reporters on Wednesday. His comments are part of today’s SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast.

Moore called the Royals “one of the least transactional teams in baseball.” Will the team change its stripes as it builds for next season? Beat writer Lynn Worthy joins host Blair Kerkhoff to look ahead to the 2021 Royals.

