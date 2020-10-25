Former Royal Brett Phillips the hero for Rays in crazy World Series walk-off win

Circumstances made the energetic, boisterous, personable and always-exuberant Brett Phillips the odd man out in the Kansas City Royals outfield mix this summer and paved the way for him to get traded to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Fate made Phillips the hero of one of the most memorable game-ending plays in recent World Series history in the Rays 8-7 win late on Saturday night in Arlington, Texas.

Phillips’ two-out RBI single flared into center field with runners on first and second in the bottom of the ninth turned a potential loss and a 3-1 series deficit into a Rays win and a tie series.

Phillips initially came to the Royals from the Milwaukee Brewers along with Jorge Lopez as part of the Mike Moustakas trade in July 2018. He played for the Royals in 2018 and spent most of 2019 in the minors before being promoted to the majors again late last season.

The Royals traded Phillips to the Rays in exchange for infielder Lucius Fox on Aug. 27.

Phillips, who scored the winning run in the Royals first victory of the season, and outfielder Bubba Starling were both out of minor-league options, which meant neither were eligible to be sent down to the alternate site without being exposed to waivers.

The Royals viewed Starling as an elite defender and preferred the former first-round pick as a late-game defensive substitution and fourth outfielder.

Instead of potentially losing Phillips and getting nothing in return, the trade allowed the Royals to acquire a prospect in Fox.

Saturday night, Phillips’ single scored Kevin Kiermaier to tie Game 4 of the World Series, and Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Chris Taylor committed an error as he bobbled the ball before he threw home. The trail runner, Randy Arozarena, tripped after he rounded third base and headed home.

However, Dodgers catcher Will Smith, expecting a close play at the plate and having not seen Arozarena fall, rushed to make the sweep tag before he’d secured the ball on the relay throw from first baseman Max Muncy. Arozarena scored the winning run as the ball ricocheted away from Smith.

RAYS WIN! RAYS WIN! WHAT JUST HAPPENED!! WOW! pic.twitter.com/2G1vyOFkji — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 25, 2020

“I’m having a hard time putting my emotions into words. First of all, what a great team effort on this win,” Phillips said in an on-field interview during the Fox broadcast of the game. “It took almost 28 guys. That’s what’s special about this team, we all come together for one goal and that’s to win. We don’t rely on one guy. It takes everyone. Man, baseball is fun.”

Phillips, who wasn’t on the active roster for the American League Championship Series, hadn’t had an at-bat since Oct. 7, or a hit since Sept. 25.

His single on Saturday came against Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen, the franchise’s all-time saves leader.

Phillips, 26, batted .196 with a .305 on-base percentage during the regular season. He played in 18 games for the Royals and 17 games for the Rays.

He has now appeared in six playoff games for the Rays.

“That was just awesome,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said during his postgame news conference. “I’m so happy for him. We’re all so happy for him. From the day that we acquired him and he joined our club he’s just brought constant energy, a great teammate. Hasn’t had the most opportunities, but when he’s got in there he’s done some things — none bigger than that hit right there, for sure.”

Born raised in Seminole, Florida, about a half hour outside of Tampa, Phillips played primarily as a late-game defensive replacement or a pinch runner, which was how he entered Saturday night’s game.

“Little did we know that he was going to be the hero for tonight,” Kiermaier said during an on-field interview with MLB Network. “This is a moment that no one can ever take away from him.”